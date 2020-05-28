MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amid chaotic demonstrations, a local churches are providing relief for those protesting the death of George Floyd.
Calvary Church on Chicago Ave. has remained closed for the past couple of months due to COVID-19. However, on Tuesday evening, they set up booths outside of the church to hand out masks, hand sanitizer, food, and water.
They continued the practice on Wednesday night with nurses on site.
Calvary Church is a block away from the George Floyd protest site. A member is putting free masks on a nearby fence line for anyone to grab. The church also set up a water station due to the heat. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/Rs6376m3hl
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 26, 2020
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, near the looted Target store on Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, opened their building as a medic station.
Most of the injuries they served were tear gas-related.
In anticipation of Thursday night’s protests, Holy Trinity continues to accept donations of flashlights, power banks, water, tourniquets, and paper towels.
