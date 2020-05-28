Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States has hit a somber milestone in the fight against COVID-19. In just four months, COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 Americans. The virus has killed more people here than anywhere else in the world, by far.
And the numbers in Minnesota continue to rise. As of Wednesday, almost 300 Minnesota patients with COVID-19 were in the ICU.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:15 a.m.: American Airlines will eliminate 30% of management and administrative jobs at the carrier as it moves to slash costs amid the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry.
- 7:30 a.m.: Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.
