Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of south Minneapolis were unrecognizable Thursday morning as damage stretched for miles following the second night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of south Minneapolis were unrecognizable Thursday morning as damage stretched for miles following the second night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd.
In response to the destruction of many small businesses on Lake street, community members are coming together to help donate to rebuild their storefronts.
All donations will go towards helping Lake Street small businesses, click here to donate.
You must log in to post a comment.