(WCCO) — George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has triggered ongoing protests in Minneapolis. Peaceful demonstrations have turned violent after dark, with many buildings and looted and ransacked. Fire crews responding to calls were pelted with rocks and other projectiles. One many was shot and killed.
After a second night of violence, local officials are calling for peace. Congresswoman Betty McCollum, who represents Minnesota’s 4th district, which includes St. Paul and nearby suburbs, issued a statement. It read, in part…
“George Floyd died needlessly. His memory is best honored and respected by acts of kindness, humanity, and non-violent civil action. We must stand united as Minnesotans against racism, inequality, and injustice. And, even though there is anger, we must stand together peacefully.”
Senator Amy Klobuchar’s morning Tweet acknowledged people’s anger and pain but implored Minnesotans to stop hurting each other more.
Everyone is hurting. Anyone with an ounce of humanity is outraged by George Floyd’s killing in the hands of police. The case cries out for action, charges & justice.
But we can’t hurt each other. As a new day dawns pls listen to the Mayor re your safetyhttps://t.co/PeWfSlEChz
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 28, 2020
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th district, encompassing all of Minneapolis, expressed her dismay in a Tweet last night.
