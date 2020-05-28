MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke through tears while updating the city after protests Wednesday night against the death of George Floyd, who died while being restrained by a Minneapolis police officer, devolved into looting, widespread fires and clouds of tear gas shot from the city’s 3rd Precinct.
“I believe in Minneapolis. I love Minneapolis. In believing in our city, we must believe we can be better than we have been,” he said. “We must restore the peace so we can do this hard work together.”
Frey said that in the coming days there would be an all-out effort to restore peace and security in the city.
“What you’ve seen over the last few days … is the result of so much built-up anger and sadness,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said, adding that he believes that sadness has to be understood by non-black residents. “We need to offer radical compassion and the love that I know we have in us.”
Minneapolis City Council vice president Andrea Jenkins also shared remarks, after singing a verse of “Amazing Grace,” and said that the black community feels like “a knee on all of our collective necks, a knee that says black lives don’t matter.”
Jenkins went on to say that people have every right to demonstrate peacefully, but no right to commit acts of violence. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo echoed those sentiments, and said that “I can not allow that as chief” regarding acts of looting and arson.
The City Council intends to work with black community leaders to facilitate an environment of grief and healing “in a safe, humane way.”
