MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit announced they will be canceling Blue Line trains until further notice. There will not be a replacement bus service for the line.
The announcement came Thursday morning, after the second evening of protests instigated by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday evening. Protesters clashed with police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd.
As the night wore on, protesters lit fires and looted the businesses near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Ave.
The power also went out on Hiawatha Avenue, along the tracks of the Metro Blue Line.
Though the Blue Line has been canceled, the airport shuttle between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will continue to run. Bus routes 5, 7, and 21 have also changed routes and may be delayed. To keep up to date on the detours, click here.
