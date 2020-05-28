George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit announced they will be canceling all bus and light rail transit starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Metro Transit said they made the decision in anticipation of protests scheduled throughout the city Thursday evening.

Early Thursday morning, Metro Transit said they would be stopping Blue Line trains, but as the afternoon continued, they extended the cancelation to include the Green Line and all bus routes.

The announcement came after a chaotic Wednesday night, as protestors clashed with police over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody Monday night. Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd; as the night wore on, protesters lit fires and looted the businesses near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Ave.

The power also went out on Hiawatha Avenue, along the tracks of the Metro Blue Line.

The exception to the transit cancelations include the Blue Line airport shuttle between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, and Northstar trips.

 

