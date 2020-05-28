Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are addressing a social media post that claims to identify one of its officers as a person seen breaking windows in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are addressing a social media post that claims to identify one of its officers as a person seen breaking windows in Minneapolis.
On Thursday, the St. Paul Police Department posted on Twitter, saying it is aware of the social media post, and that “it’s false.”
The post, which gained traction on social media, claims an officer seen vandalizing an Autozone during protests Wednesday was a St. Paul police officer.
“The person in the video is not our officer,” SPPD said. “We don’t know who that person is, but we hope he’s identified and held accountable for his actions.”
Our officer? He's been working hard, keeping people and property safe, and protecting the right to peacefully assemble. It’s sad that people would post and share this untrue information, adding more confusion to an already painful time in our community.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 29, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.