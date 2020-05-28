George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are addressing a social media post that claims to identify one of its officers as a person seen breaking windows in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, the St. Paul Police Department posted on Twitter, saying it is aware of the social media post, and that “it’s false.”

The post, which gained traction on social media, claims an officer seen vandalizing an Autozone during protests Wednesday was a St. Paul police officer.

“The person in the video is not our officer,” SPPD said. “We don’t know who that person is, but we hope he’s identified and held accountable for his actions.”

