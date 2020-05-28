MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rev. Al Sharpton will be coming to Minneapolis Thursday to hold a prayer vigil at the site where George Floyd died Monday evening.
Sharpton, a civil rights leader and Baptist minister, has spoken on on the topic of police violence against African-Americans before – notably in the death of Eric Garner, who was choked to death by an NYPD officer in 2014.
Following Floyd’s death, Sharpton said he held a private conversation with Floyd’s family and Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr. The call, he said on Twitter, was initiated by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Floyd’s family.
“I feel the pain and hurt from George’s family and my whole heart goes out to them,” said Carr. “As I was talking to them, I relived what happened to Eric and tears overwhelmed me.”
The vigil will be held at 1 p.m. at World Outreach for Christ Church on 3808 Chicago Ave. Sharpton will be accompanied by Carr.
“Our community is devastated as the criminal behavior by officers in the Minneapolis Police Department, was captured in a video for the world to see. How these officers handled themselves is beyond comprehension and undeniably shows why they should be arrested and charged,” said Sharpton on Instagram.
The vigil will be held at the same time that another civil rights leader and minister, Jesse Jackson, will speak about Floyd’s death. Jackson will hold a press conference at Missionary Baptist Church.
Sharpton and Jackson’s events come after a night of protests throughout the city, which resulted in multiple fires and lootings. The destruction spread from a Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building, to Target and Cub foods at the intersection of Lake St. and Hiawatha Ave, to a jewelry store in Uptown.
