



Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders added his voice to the chorus of reactions to George Floyd’s death at the hands of police earlier this week.

The Wolves coach, who rarely posts on social media, took to Instagram Wednesday night with a graphic depicting the pleading words of Floyd as he remained pinned to the ground by an MPD officer. In the caption of the post, Saunders said his “heart shatters” due to the events calling for society as a whole to be better.

The full text of the post is as follows:

“My heart shatters in what transpired the past 36 hours. We should no longer say “I’m shocked,” “I cant believe what happened,” as these phrases scream denial, denial of what is going on in the world. Events like a defenseless black man dying continue to happen, therefore we cannot continue to be “shocked.” We must be better. Our friends, our family, and our neighbors should all able to walk down a street and live in our community without fear, no matter the race. Let’s look within ourselves to confront explicit or implicit biases. We can no longer look at the news and move on. We must change how we view this horrific death, change the way we interact with people and change the way we let comments slide. Enough is enough. Silence and complacency only add fuel to the fire. We must be better. George Floyd deserved better.

#justiceforgeorgefloyd#speakup“

The team’s president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, also weighed in on Instagram saying “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd

Reactions to the incident continued Wednesday night, with protests continuing and the University of Minnesota announcing that they would be ending some parts of their relationship with MPD.