MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Out of an abundance of caution, the United States Postal Service announced Thursday that it’s temporarily suspending services at select Minneapolis locations.
USPS says both mail delivery and retail window services will be suspended at the Powderhorn, Minnehaha and Lake Street post offices.
The employees at these facilities work hard to deliver mail to 58,000 homes and businesses and provide mail services to over 1,700 PO box customers, according to USPS.
“The safety of our employees providing this essential service is our highest priority,” said postmaster William Jones. “Our Postal Inspection Service will review the situation of current events daily and determine whether or not our employees are safe to deliver to these communities.”
