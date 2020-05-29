



Barack Obama issued a statement this morning following a third night of violence in Minneapolis. The demonstrations , some which have been peaceful during the day, are in reaction to the death of George Floyd , a black man, at the hands of police

“It’s natural to wish for life ‘to just get back to normal’ as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us,” Obama’s statement reads, in part. “But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal’ — whether it’s while dealing with the healthcare system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.”

George Floyd’s death comes at a time when much of the country is experiencing the stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic collapse. It also further highlights the unequal treatment experienced by large segments of the population. Other recent events, including the fatal shooting of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and a threatening 911 call reporting black birdwatcher Chris Cooper in New York, have set the country on edge.

“It will mainly fall on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done,” Obama’s statement continues. “But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station — including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day — to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.”

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

