MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On Friday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN television crew as they reported on the unrest in Minneapolis.

While live on air, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was handcuffed and led away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also led away in handcuffs.

