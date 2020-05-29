Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On Friday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN television crew as they reported on the unrest in Minneapolis.
While live on air, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was handcuffed and led away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also led away in handcuffs.
Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/oZdqBti776 pic.twitter.com/3QbeTjD5ed
— CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020
