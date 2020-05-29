MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz addressed the protests and rioters on Friday, saying the state has taken control.

Walz says he made that decision to restore order last night, as people breached the third precinct in Minneapolis. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle raised questions about accountability and leadership as we watched the Twin Cities burn.

The images are seared into memory. Rioters breaching the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct, fueling the fire.

“You won’t see that tonight. There will be no lack of leadership and there will be no lack of response on the table,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

Walz was clear in his message to Minnesotans and the country on Friday: the state is in control and there is a plan.

“If this would have been executed correctly, the state would not lead on this,” Walz said.

This came midday on the heels of an overnight press conference from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

“The danger became necessary and I made the decision to evacuate the 3rd Precinct,” Frey said.

Our sources say that decision to abandon the building came earlier in the day, the governor brought into that conversation. And the rioting, looters and destruction to property called accountability and leadership into question at the local and state level. Walz said the State Patrol and National Guard moved in as a takeover became apparent.

“That was was the turning point where we were prepared, and that’s where we moved in, and we did not believe the 3rd should be given up and that area was taken back,” Walz said.

He admits he was operating in real time, watching riots across the Twin Cities and relying on information from Minneapolis officials. Soldiers and patrol officers now holding strong days after the unrest began.

“Assembled that team quickly, swiftly and strategically and we descended into the city of Minneapolis with the goal in mind to safely and as quickly as possible recover ground lost to lawless activity and make it safe again,” Col. Matt Langer said.

A curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul is for Friday and Saturday. It begins at 8 p.m. both nights, ending at 6 in the morning. It is for all public places, including streets. Other cities are considering imposing matching curfews.