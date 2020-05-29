MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s fiancee, Courteney Ross, says the news of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s arrest is what she has been waiting to hear about all week.
She says when she heard of Chauvin’s arrest, she couldn’t control her emotions.
She says what started out as another painful morning, after watching the city Floyd loved so much burn, she now has feeling of hope.
“I can’t say that it was happiness but it was like a relief, you know. It was a relief, that’s what it was,” Ross said. “It was like thank you for taking that first step you know to find some peace for us, so it knocks some of that pain away.”
Ross says she wants to see the other former officers that were there when Floyd died arrested and charged with a crime as well.
She says she will stand with the community to help rebuild and heal, once they get justice for Floyd.
