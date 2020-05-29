George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America announced Friday it will be postponing its previously scheduled reopening date of June 1.

The MOA had made the decision to reopen after Gov. Tim Walz gave the go-ahead for retail businesses to reopen beginning on May 18 — with restrictions. But in light of recent events, they made the decision to remain closed for the time being.

Additionally, curbside pickup is also unavailable at this time. The MOA says it will announce a new reopening date in the coming days.

