MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mall of America announced Friday it will be postponing its previously scheduled reopening date of June 1.
The MOA had made the decision to reopen after Gov. Tim Walz gave the go-ahead for retail businesses to reopen beginning on May 18 — with restrictions. But in light of recent events, they made the decision to remain closed for the time being.
RELATED: ‘We Are Prepared To Open Our Doors’: Mall Of America To Reopen Retail Stores On June 1
Additionally, curbside pickup is also unavailable at this time. The MOA says it will announce a new reopening date in the coming days.
Our previously scheduled June 1 reopening has been postponed. Additionally, curbside pickup is unavailable at this time. We will announce a new reopening date in the coming days. Thank you for your continued support. Visit https://t.co/9VAyGuH77E for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/bLOkxsbxZ6
— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) May 29, 2020
Visit the Mall of America’s website for the latest updates.
You must log in to post a comment.