



— The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the melee near the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on Wednesday evening.

He was 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. of Minneapolis. He died after being shot as protests broke out near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.

The medical examiner says Horton died of shotgun wounds to the chest and upper extremities.

The owner of a nearby business is under arrest. Charges are still pending.

Hector Henandez captured the unrest as it unfolded in front of his restaurant.

“I start to see like thousands of people running around. Next thing you know we have probably 100 people banging on the windows throwing rocks,” Hernandez said.

Somewhere in the chaos, shots rang out. Abi Baires and her employees heard the unmistakable sound.

“That was like what’s happening. All of a sudden a man is running over here and he just collapsed right there in the corner,” Baires said.

People watched as officers started CPR on the seemingly lifeless man.

Abi says her friend George Floyd would not have wanted any of this.

“My business is going to get replaced. People are still going to come here when all this is over but to witness another Black man dying right here, and fighting for his life, which is what we’re, the opposite of what we want justice for,” Baires said.