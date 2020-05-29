MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man early Friday morning in St. Paul.
According to a department spokesperson, there’s nothing to indicate the shooting was related to the overnight unrest in the Twin Cities stemming from the death of George Floyd.
Officers were called the 700 block of Lexington Avenue South just after midnight on a report of someone in distress, police say. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he later died. The man’s name will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police say investigators searched for possible witnesses in the area. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 651-266-5650.
