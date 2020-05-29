



Following three straight nights of widespread and growing protests and looting, and hundreds of businesses damaged or destroyed by fire, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday afternoon that he is imposing a mandatory nighttime curfew for Minneapolis this weekend.

The curfew is for all public places, including streets, stretching from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. It’s in effect beginning Friday night, and will happen again at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

“All law enforcement, fire, and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Minneapolis, City of St. Paul, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, or Minnesota National Guard, are exempt from the curfew,” Frey said.

Violating this order will result in a misdemeanor, subject to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment for up to 90 days.

Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Fri., May 29) and extends through the weekend.

This comes after the death of George Floyd, who prosecutors say was murdered by now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday evening near Cup Foods on 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue.

Earlier this afternoon, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who said that Chauvin was taken into custody in Minneapolis.

Shortly thereafter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

On Monday at 8 p.m., Minneapolis police said officers were called to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street on a report of someone trying to use a forged document at Cup Foods.

Police initially said Floyd was resisting arrest and had a medical incident. However, video obtained by CBS News shows Floyd cooperating with officers, at least in the initial moments of the encounter.

A bystander’s video showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer — identified as Chauvin — knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving and became unresponsive.