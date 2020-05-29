MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While addressing the state and the nation about the ongoing protests and riots happening throughout the Twin Cities, Attorney General Keith Ellison reminded those watching that the National Guard, who have been recruited to help maintain order and public safety, have up until recently been doing all they could to assist the state in battling the COVID-19 epidemic.
On Friday, the state got another reminder of the ongoing public health crisis, as Minnesota’s death toll reached just shy of 1,000.
The Minnesota Department of Health issued the latest figures about the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state, and reported that there had been 29 more deaths in the last day.
Meanwhile, the state’s number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 23,531, up 590 from Thursday.
Currently, 592 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 259 in intensive care beds, slightly up from the previous day’s total. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, as beds are increasingly being taken up by COVID-19 patients and the backlog of elective surgeries that, for a time, were not taking place amid lockdowns.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, 233,873 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19, with 8,665 tests being processed on Thursday, roughly the same figure as the day before.
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.
