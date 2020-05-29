MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis School Board Director Josh Pauly announced Friday that he wrote a resolution to terminate the districts’ contract with the Minneapolis Police Department.
The resolution, he said, was written with the support of Chair Kim Ellison and Minneapolis Board of Education Director Siad Ali.
In addition, Pauly proposed the board would cease further negotiations with the MPD, and help the superintendent develop alternate plans to keep students safe.
“Our communities are in pain and our city is on fire as a result of MPDs blatant disregard for black lives,” he said on Twitter. “Hopefully this can be a small step towards the dramatic changes that are needed in our city and beyond.”
Pauly said he will bring the resolution before the board on June 2.
RELATED: ‘A Beautiful Spirit:’ George Floyd Made New Life In Minn., But Lost Job Due To Pandemic
On Wednesday, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced the school would cut some ties with the MPD. The university will no longer contract with the MPD for sporting events and large ceremonies, and will no longer engage with them for specialized services such as K-9 explosive detection units.
The decisions came after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died while officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground. The incident has resulted in protests both in Minneapolis and across the United States.
You must log in to post a comment.