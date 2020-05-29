MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minneapolis burns for the second night in a row, police are investigating a murder on the city’s north side.
Police say the incident happened near the intersection of 17th and Bryant avenues. No other details have been released.
The area where the reported murder took place has been overrun with violence in the overnight hours. WCCO-TV has not sent a crew to the scene for safety concerns.
This overnight incident may be the second death connected with the nights of unrest following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day.
RELATED: East Lake Street Business Owner Under Arrest After 1 Man Killed By Gunfire During George Floyd Protests
On Wednesday night, a man was shot as looting broke out near the 3rd Precinct police headquarters, on the city’s south side. A Lake Street business owner has been arrested.
Floyd, a black man, died Monday night after being arrested by police. Cellphone video of the incident showed a white officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, until he lost consciousness. Floyd was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.
The video sparked anger and frustration over police use of force, particularly in relation to the black community. Nights of violent protest followed, with looting and fires on both Wednesday and Thursday night. One of the buildings burned Thursday was the 3rd Precinct police headquarters.
