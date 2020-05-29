



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is in the midst of a third night of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with protesters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night.

The break-in happened at about 10 p.m., with helicopter footage showing a large fire burning near the main entrance.

Police released a statement, saying in part, “in the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires.”

City officials tweeted a warning about 90 minutes later that the precinct building may be in danger of exploding.

We're hearing unconfirmed reports that gas lines to the Third Precinct have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

The Minnesota National Guard announced that 500 soldiers are in Minneapolis, St. Paul and surrounding suburbs to “protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate.”

We are here with the Minneapolis Fire Department ready to assist so they can safely do their mission. pic.twitter.com/FjsCJ5B8d0 — MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted late Thursday night, lashing out on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and rioters.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Frey tweeted soon after to say cooperation is needed from the community at large in order to get matters under control.

We are working with @MinneapolisFire to deliver resources and respond for a beloved neighborhood in our city. We all need to work together to ensure the safety of our friends, family, and Minneapolis residents. And right now working together means clearing the area. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 29, 2020

St. Paul was spared from the chaos Wednesday night, but that all changed Thursday. The St. Paul Police Department said more than 170 businesses were looted or damaged Thursday, and dozens of fires were set. But there were no serious injuries reported in the city.

Looters entered Northtown Mall in Blaine late Thursday night, but police said they soon took control of the shopping center.

You can see looters got into Burlington at Northtown Mall. No looters around, police guarding entrances pic.twitter.com/fupNlNXJ53 — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) May 29, 2020

Police presence is also strong throughout downtown Minneapolis early Friday morning.

State Patrol standing off with protestors chanting “GEORGE FLOYD” at Nicollet and 4th pic.twitter.com/FY4xHXuueI — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

Thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis early Thursday evening at the Hennepin County Government Center to demand justice for Floyd, before marching down Marquette Avenue.

The crowd at the Government Center is now marching through downtown Minneapolis. They are moving along Nicollet Mall. Just marching and chanting. No violence. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nDurKqyR6o — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 28, 2020

Peaceful protesters made their way down Nicollet Mall, where several businesses boarded up their first floor windows, including Target, JB Hudson Jewelers and Haskell’s Wine and Spirits. Jack Farrell, Haskell’s president, said he respects the protest, but if his business gets looted or damaged, he’s not sure if it will be able to recover — especially in light of revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This could be the death knell for downtown Minneapolis,” Farrell said.

By about 9 p.m., tensions began to flare up between protesters and law enforcement near the light rail station off 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Things are escalating in downtown Minneapolis. MPD in riot gear and using tear gas. Some protestors shooting off fireworks extremely close to the ground.#GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/NxJhxElqAl — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020

Some of those protesters took to Interstate 35W just before 10 p.m., leading to the closure the Washington Avenue exit.

Protesters have made their way onto 35W near 3rd St. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/mcxc8IPC1T — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) May 29, 2020

In south Minneapolis, police say there was a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens pharmacy on the 3100 block of Lake Street, just a few blocks down from the 3rd Precinct protest site.

Within the hour of the shooting, MaX It PAWN shop near the 3rd Precinct erupted in flames.

Earlier, the Target store near the 3rd Precinct, which was looted Wednesday night, became another chaotic focal point, with dozens of people gathered in the parking lot. A car was set on fire just after 7 p.m.

In the Target parking lot next to the 3rd precinct. People throwing glass bottles, one guy even jumping up and down on the hood pic.twitter.com/3H5F60jwIY — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

Looting spread to St. Paul beginning early Thursday afternoon, with businesses being targeted along University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood. Police clashed with looters and protesters for hours.

Tear gas deployed in St. Paul. My mini update from the scene. My amazing partner @Icemantalk is capturing the scene through the tear gas. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eHfZUxwH0z — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 28, 2020

The looting expanded throughout the city Thursday evening, with Grand Avenue businesses in peril.

First Grand Avenue Liquors was smashed and looted roughly an hour ago. Near Grand and Victoria. They’re boarding up for tonight. This rock broke one of the windows. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eOOJcRXiiJ — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) May 29, 2020

By 8 p.m., there were reports of several fires in the Capitol city.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Thursday afternoon to activate the National Guard to “to help protect Minnesotans’ safety and maintain peace in the wake of George Floyd’s death.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also declared a local emergency late Thursday.

Several businesses in the Twin Cities closed down and boarded up in anticipation of continued riots and looting, including Mall of America and Rosedale Center. Metro Transit announced the suspension of all buses and light rail operation through the weekend.

On Wednesday night, protests outside of Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct building turned into a fiery, deadly riot, with dozens of businesses along East Lake Street looted. At least 15 fires were intentionally set in the areas, including at an AutoZone store, a Wendy’s restaurant and an affordable housing complex that was under construction. All three completely burned down.

Police and rioters exchanged rubber bullets and tear gas canisters with a variety of projectiles. Rioters targeted officers, the 3rd Precinct building and squad cars. Businesses several miles west on Lake Street also reported looting, including in Uptown’s densely-packed business district along Hennepin Avenue.

An East Lake Street pawn shop owner is now in police custody after allegedly shooting a suspected looter dead during Wednesday night’s chaos.

Forty-six-year-old Floyd, an African American, died Sunday night outside of Cup Foods, near the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes.

The store’s owner, Owner Mahmod Abumayaleh, told WCCO one of his employees called 911 on Floyd because he bought a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. The owner says he confronted Floyd, who was sitting in his car outside. He says Floyd apologized and gave back the cigarettes. Abumayaleh said Floyd appeared to be intoxicated and seemed somewhat out of control. He says he wants justice for Floyd, and has offered to pay for his funeral services.

Protesters also gathered for a third day outside Chauvin’s Oakdale home. Six people were arrested outside his residence Wednesday night for unlawful assembly.

Chauvin was fired Monday by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, along with the three other officers involved: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. Thao was seen standing between Chauvin and bystanders who were recording the encounter, while Lane and Kueng helped restrain the handcuffed Floyd, who repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Several lawmakers and politicians, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for the arrest of all four officers and the swift filing of criminal charges. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced early Thursday evening that he was not ready to do so.

“We’re going to investigate [Floyd’s death] as expeditiously, as thoroughly and completely as justice demands,” Freeman said. “Sometimes, that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this right.”

Freeman’s delay sparked criticism from Maryland State Attorney General Marilyn Mosby, who took issue with Freeman’s remarks about her state’s handling of the Freddie Gray’s death in 2015.

Statement from State's Attorney Mosby in response to Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman. pic.twitter.com/xftioA1zMt — Baltimore SAO (@BaltimoreSAO) May 29, 2020

