MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Following three days of demonstrations across the Twin Cities sparked by the death of George Floyd, St. Thomas law students have offered to represent protesters.
The Juvenile Defense Clinic students and faculty is available to represent those charged with gross misdemeanors, misdemeanors, petty offenses, or delinquency offenses.
If someone believes they qualify for representation, they can call the St. Thomas Legal Services Clinic at (651)-952-4960. A form is also available here.
All services are free.
St. Paul police reported Friday they have arrested seven people, five of which were booked into Ramsey County Jail. Two juveniles – a 13 year-old and 14 year-old – were released after an initial arrest for burglary at Sun Foods.
For the first two days, the majority of the protests took place in Minneapolis, but on Thursday they moved in to St. Paul. Businesses in the Seward, Uptown, and Midway neighborhoods have been impacted by fires and looting. Neighbors have since come together to assist with clean-up in these areas.
