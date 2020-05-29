MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins star Max Kepler says he had no idea of the “underlying inferences” of a controversial selfie he posted to Instagram amid protests over George Floyd’s death.
On Tuesday, Kepler reportedly posted a selfie wearing a “Blue Lives Matter” flag facemask, which represents a group that pushed back against protests of police brutality from Black Lives Matter — backing officers.
max kepler. i feel nothing but betrayal and disgust. pic.twitter.com/HM46Exi3cW
— sarah (@pens_r_us) May 28, 2020
After receiving backlash, Kepler deleted the picture and issued an apology, stressing that he didn’t know what he was wearing.
“Earlier, I posted a photo of me in a mask that was sent to me by a company, to wear during the pandemic. I had no idea that the mask had any underlying inferences — I simply thought it looked good. After I was informed, I immediately took down the post,” he said.
Kepler, who is from Germany, adds that he takes responsibility for his actions and is “truly sorry.”
“Racism has no place in our world and I do not in any way support the actions that we all witnessed that led to George Floyd’s passing,” he said. “My sympathies are with the Floyd family.”
On Friday, Minneapolis entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night.
