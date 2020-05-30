



Last night, Minnesotans and the world saw National Guard members arrive at the 5th Precinct to clear out the crowd. On Saturday, the full force of the Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized in response to widespread, ongoing violence.

It’s a move that has never before been taken in the state’s history. According to online accounts, there may be up to 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

“We built this state. We built the North Star. Everything that we believe in, these people are trying to destroy,” Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning.

The largest deployment in state history will take place ahead of what’s expected to be the largest influx of protesters the city has seen so far in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

“Our great cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are under assault,” Walz said. “The situation in in Minneapolis is now about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great city.”

Walz says the current situation is "a mockery of pretending this is about Geroge Floyd's death." — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 30, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that, if anyone has relatives who are considering joining protests tonight to beg them not to go, owing to the dangerousness of the situation. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III said that, although there weren’t as many addresses in his city on the comparatively quiet Friday night, “every single person” that was taken into custody was from out of state.

Major General Jensen says the MN National Guard is fully mobilized now. What does that mean? “It means we’re all in.” 1000 more soldiers than were out there last night. Will respond to whatever the cities or state needs. pic.twitter.com/Io2B4JbEAv — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 30, 2020

Gov. Walz at one point Saturday morning suggested that the people doing the violence are estimated to be about 80% from out of state, and 20% from within, and told reporters they will be releasing names and background information on those arrested.

“The militarization of civilian population is a deep concern,” Walz said. “If you are on the street tonight, it is very clear: you are not with us. You do not share our values. And we will use the full strength of goodness and righteousness to make sure that this ends.”

Walz said that civilization isn’t maintained by authority figures alone, but depends on a social compact, which the violent elements in the Twin Cities do not embody.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said they are exploring links to white supremacist groups in the metro area.

DPS Commissione Harrington: they are “Contact tracing” of people who have been arrested — Asking if theyre part of an organized crime, organized cell of terror? Also says they’ve seen links to white supremacy groups. — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) May 30, 2020

Curfew throughout the Twin Cities lifted at 6 a.m., but the order did not stop people from rioting and causing more destruction. Gov. Tim Walz called what unfolded overnight an “incredibly dangerous situation.”

User generated Google maps of fires, looting and property damage. It's heartbreaking. https://t.co/WvrpTPAAC6 — Aaron Klemz (@aaronklemz) May 30, 2020

Overnight, we had three armored vehicles stationed just outside our building in downtown.

Meanwhile, block after block of raging fires roared throughout South Minneapolis along Lake Street, and also in pockets of North Minneapolis. Businesses went up in flames and are now destroyed.

The Pentagon has taken the rare step of putting military police on alert to come to Minneapolis to help with restoring order, and the Department of Public Safety Commissioner confirmed officers were hurt in last night’s protests.

Anger erupted following the arrest and death of George Floyd on Monday. He pleaded for his life, telling four Minneapolis police officers that he couldn’t breathe.

On Friday, prosecutors charged one of the now former officers involved with murder and manslaughter. Derek Chauvin was seen in a viral video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Investigators say that restraint contributed to his death.