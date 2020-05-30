MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday, which authorizes the Commissioner of Public Safety to request firefighting, police and health assistance from cities throughout Minnesota and peace officer assistance from adjoining states.
“We’ve seen visceral pain in our communities over the past week, and that pain has been compounded by violence and destruction by people who do not represent our values, and do not share our goal of justice for George Floyd,” Walz said. “I’m grateful that so many Minnesotans have stepped up by staying home, remaining peaceful, and rebuilding our communities.”
Executive Order 20-67 directs the Commissioner of Public Safety to coordinate assistance from other jurisdictions and ensure that the assistance is deployed effectively. Minneapolis and Saint Paul have already received offers of assistance from cities in Minnesota.
This executive order is effective immediately.
