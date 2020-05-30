MILWAUKEE (AP) — A police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound when a protest in Milwaukee over the police killing of George Floyd turned violent overnight, authorities said.
The 38-year-old officer was shot about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the city south’s side where protesters had gathered, a local newspaper reported. He was treated at a local hospital and released.
Police said at least three nearby businesses were vandalized. More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a news release.
Morales said many people “used this as an opportunity to damage property, destroy businesses, commit robbery, fire shots, and steal property for their personal gain.”
Residents stepped in during the protest and helped put out a fire at a Walgreen’s in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood.
Crews were busy Saturday cleaning debris at businesses that had been vandalized and looted.
Protests occurred around the county over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.
Derek Chauvin, who was fired from the police force, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
