MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say more than 100 calls for service were pending Saturday morning as resources remain thin after the city’s fourth straight night of unrest following the death of George Floyd.
According to Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder, as of 10 a.m. Saturday the department had 124 pending calls for service.
Elder says this has become a real challenge for the department, noting that even as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the department had 57 calls waiting for an officer to respond — 18 of which were labeled as the highest level, priority one.
“These are times that I don’t believe has been seen in Minnesota before,” Elder said. “We’re dealing with a pandemic, we’re dealing with this tragedy and now all the fallout from it.”
Officials say overnight, 27 people were booked in county jail, with most being for riot charges and two on burglary. The department says at least 23 fires were reported.
Here are our current statistics citywide, pertaining to protests. *Please note: These numbers are reflective to this morning. We will provide updates as time permits. pic.twitter.com/PkcW8qlItJ
— Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) May 30, 2020
“The damage of property, the burning down of businesses, the destruction, the hate — that is not in the honor of Mr. Floyd,” Elder added. “This is being used as an excuse to behave badly.”
Officials say they are working to put together how many of those arrested were from out of state.
