



During a press conference held by the Minneapolis Police Department on Saturday, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says their resources have been overwhelmed, but “hope is here.”

Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder says between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday, officers booked 27 people into the Hennepin County Jail in relation to the protests against George Floyd’s death — 25 were booked for probably cause riot and two for burglary.

Minneapolis police update on their efforts from overnight, as a large peaceful protest is underway:

– 27 booked in county jail, most on riot charges, 2 on burglary

– 383 reports of burglary, property damage, biz alarms

– 23 fires tracked pic.twitter.com/m0eZl5mwtL — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 30, 2020

Also, the Minnesota State Patrol reported making 95 arrests following the protests in Minneapolis Friday evening. The charges included assault, burglary, damage to property, domestic assault, riot, theft, unlawful assembly and weapon charges.

The Minnesota State Patrol made 95 arrests in Minneapolis last night for charges including assault, burglary, damage to property, domestic assault, riot, theft, unlawful assembly & weapons charges. A temporary curfew starts at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis & St. Paul. Stay home. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 30, 2020

Elder says they’re facing challenges to get daily statistics complete due to the number of agencies involved, but hopes to make daily updates. Police received 383 calls of people reporting burglaries, damage to property and audible business alarms in the last 24 hours — from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday.

During that same period of time, police had 131 calls for shots fired. No one died from that gunfire.

Arradondo says the police department isn’t going to “let a group of people hijack this city.”

“We are going to have a shift, a change, we are no longer going to have a group of individuals that would come into our city and try to harm us and tarnish the greatness of the city, we are not gonna do that,” Elder said.

On Saturday, Minnesota Guardsmen have been mobilized in response to widespread, ongoing violence. According to online accounts, there may be up to 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

