MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rumors have been circling the web of the Minnesota National Guard planning to disable cell phone service in the Minneapolis area during Saturday protests.
The Minnesota National Guard wanted the public to know that this is not factual. They announced they have “no plans to disable or disrupt cell phone service in the Twin Cities tonight.”
On Saturday, Minnesota Guardsmen have been mobilized in response to widespread, ongoing violence. According to online accounts, there may be up to 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.
