MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple law enforcement sources tell WCCO they are concerned that anarchists could try to expand their damage zone to other parts of the Twin Cities that have not yet been touched.
Some sources tell us they are monitoring anarchistic online traffic and chat rooms that are trying to organize to get more people to Minneapolis and other key cities where violence is happening, such as Atlanta and Los Angeles.
Law enforcement is concerned anarchists are planning to try to promote more problems as soon as Saturday night.
On Saturday, Gov. Tim Walz said the full force of the Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized in response to widespread, ongoing violence. It’s a move that has never before been taken in the state’s history.
The largest deployment in state history will take place ahead of what’s expected to be the largest influx of protesters the city has seen so far in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
Gov. Walz at one point Saturday morning suggested that the people doing the violence are estimated to be about 80% from out of state, and 20% from within, and told reporters they will be releasing names and background information on those arrested.
John Harrington, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, said they are exploring links to white supremacist groups in the metro area.
You must log in to post a comment.