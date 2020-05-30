



Following three straight nights of widespread and growing protests and looting, and hundreds of businesses damaged or destroyed by fire, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday afternoon that he is imposing a mandatory nighttime curfew for Minneapolis this weekend.

Soon thereafter, Mayor Melvin Carter III announced that he had signed an order of local emergency that would also impose a curfew starting Friday. And then Gov. Tim Walz issued the executive order that implements the curfew in both cities.

Walz said that other cities were also allowed to set their own curfews.

As of Saturday, these are the cities that have also instilled curfews:

Minneapolis: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Paul: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Roseville: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Dakota County: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Anoka County: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Bloomington: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Edina: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brooklyn Park: Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Brooklyn Center: Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Maple Grove: Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Robbinsdale: Friday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

St. Louis Park: Friday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Oakdale: Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Sunday 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Little Canada: Saturday 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday June 1

EXTRA: Click here to read Gov. Walz’s executive order.

“It’s time to rebuild our community and that starts with safety in our streets,” Walz said. “Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their grief and frustration in a peaceful manner. But the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under the cover of darkness, has caused irreversible pain and damage to our community. This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore the peace.”

We have implemented a temporary nighttime curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul in order to restore peace. It will be in effect from 8pm-6am on Friday and Saturday night. I urge Minnesotans to comply – It’s time to rebuild our community. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 29, 2020

The curfew is for all public places, including streets, stretching from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m in Minneapolis and St. Paul. It’s in effect beginning Friday night, and will happen again at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

RELATED: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin In Custody, Charged With Murder In George Floyd’s Death

Emergency crews and other first responders are exempt from this curfew. The curfew also makes exemptions for members of the media. Also, people traveling directly to or from work, fleeing dangerous situations, or experiencing homelessness are not subject to the curfew.

Violating this order will result in a misdemeanor, subject to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment for up to 90 days.

Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Fri., May 29) and extends through the weekend.

See the posted regulation for details at: https://t.co/iebgleKnyx pic.twitter.com/7l61oURPtc — Minneapolis Clerk (@mplsclerk) May 29, 2020

This comes after the death of George Floyd, who prosecutors say was murdered by now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday evening near Cup Foods on 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue.

Earlier this afternoon, John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, announced that Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, who said that Chauvin was taken into custody in Minneapolis.

Shortly thereafter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he has been charged with murder and manslaughter.

Related Stories:

On Monday at 8 p.m., Minneapolis police said officers were called to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street on a report of someone trying to use a forged document at Cup Foods.

Police initially said Floyd was resisting arrest and had a medical incident. However, video obtained by CBS News shows Floyd cooperating with officers, at least in the initial moments of the encounter.

A bystander’s video showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer — identified as Chauvin — knelt on his neck and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving and became unresponsive.