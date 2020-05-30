



Volunteers are showing up in huge numbers Saturday to help clean up after four straight nights of unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd

Protesters took to the streets again overnight — defying curfew orders in the city and causing destruction and fires to downtown stores and businesses.

Fires near MPD 5th Precinct along Lake Street and S. 1st Ave.

MN State Patrol is nearby.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/9UFfwe21Aa — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) May 30, 2020

But on Saturday, a new crowd was present on the streets of Minneapolis — those working to clean up the damage left behind.

In my neighborhood. Volunteers by the dozen are cleaning up debris and broken glass along West Lake Street. But I would advise people to avoid driving in the area. It is gridlocked with cars. pic.twitter.com/aXzMtZ64Uz — Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR) May 30, 2020

Community coming together to clean up in South Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/SkWBMyc4nb — AMarie (@AMarie39755365) May 30, 2020

Boarded up, but Nicollet Ace Hardware is open, and I’m seeing people coming out with shovels, brooms, and buckets to go help clean up Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/cSmUEeuZHx — Tane Danger (@TaneDanger) May 30, 2020

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs spotted neighbors on 32nd and east Lake Street helping clean up the local Walgreens that was burned overnight.

THIS. THIS. THIS.

This is the Minneapolis I want people to see. …Neighbors cleaning up the Walgreens on 32nd & E Lake that was burned by agitators over night.

Emotions are high here. Some crying as they clean up.

These are the helpers.

These are Minnesotans.#wcco pic.twitter.com/jclyt1w4rp — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 30, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday mobilized the full force of the Minnesota National Guard in response to the widespread, ongoing violence.

It’s a move that has never before been taken in the state’s history. According to online accounts, there may be up to 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

