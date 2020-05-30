George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Volunteers are showing up in huge numbers Saturday to help clean up after four straight nights of unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters took to the streets again overnight — defying curfew orders in the city and causing destruction and fires to downtown stores and businesses.

But on Saturday, a new crowd was present on the streets of Minneapolis — those working to clean up the damage left behind.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs spotted neighbors on 32nd and east Lake Street helping clean up the local Walgreens that was burned overnight.

Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday mobilized the full force of the Minnesota National Guard in response to the widespread, ongoing violence.

It’s a move that has never before been taken in the state’s history. According to online accounts, there may be up to 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

