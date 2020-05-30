



Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Saturday are urging Minnesotans to respect the curfew that’s in effect for the Twin Cities following a fourth straight-night of unrest in the heart of the state.

The curfew, which was established on Friday but now runs from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, was defied by rioters Friday night who caused destruction and fires to downtown stores and businesses following the death of George Floyd.

RELATED: ‘This Is Not About George’s Death’: Protesters Defy Minneapolis Curfew Order, Fires Rage During 4th Night Of Unrest



Walz said in a press conference Saturday evening that those who are out after 8 p.m. in the Twin Cities will be assumed to be apart of the group trying to wreak havoc on the city.

“At 8 p.m. tonight, it is time to separate out the people who are protesting peacefully in pursuit of justice from those who wish to undermine this movement through chaos and violence,” Governor Walz said. “I urge all Minnesotans to respect the curfew in the Twin Cities as we take necessary action to protect the safety of our communities.”

During the curfew, no one may travel on Minneapolis and St. Paul streets or public places except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger and those experiencing homelessness.

Walz says peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.

Curfews are not limited to the Twin Cities. To see which other cities have imposed curfews click here.

RELATED STORIES: