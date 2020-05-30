George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s award-winning veteran photographer Tom Aviles has been struck by a rubber bullet and taken into custody by the State Patrol Saturday night.

During the arrest, they forced him onto the ground.

Aviles is OK. We’ve called our CBS attorneys, and they’re working on freeing him.

The arrest happened at Nicollet and Franklin at about 8:45 p.m.

He was with veteran producer Joan Gilbertson, who is OK.

They both identified themselves clearly, that they were members of the local media, and WCCO journalists.

Joan told us the patrolman said, “You’ve been warned, or the same thing will happen to you. Or you’re next.”

Joan says she had her hands up and said, “Don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me.”

As of 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aviles had been released from custody.

