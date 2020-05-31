George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Air Quality Alert, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  WCCO’s Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak is advising Minneapolis residents with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to stay inside Sunday morning due to unhealthy air quality.

According to Augustyniak, the poor air quality is due to smoke and pollution associated with fires. Moderately poor air is also in surrounding areas.

Augustyniak says breezes will begin to mix the atmosphere, and lower air pollution concentrations after 10 a.m Sunday.

To learn more click here.

Comments