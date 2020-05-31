Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak is advising Minneapolis residents with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to stay inside Sunday morning due to unhealthy air quality.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO’s Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak is advising Minneapolis residents with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases to stay inside Sunday morning due to unhealthy air quality.
According to Augustyniak, the poor air quality is due to smoke and pollution associated with fires. Moderately poor air is also in surrounding areas.
⚠️ ALERT: Smoke & pollution associated with fires, has created UNHEALTHY AIR QUALITY for those with chronic respiratory & cardiovascular diseases in @CityMinneapolis. Moderately poor air is in surrounding areas. Will persist for several hours https://t.co/yCmbJHOyvw @MnPCA pic.twitter.com/Ecr9a2dJOh
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) May 31, 2020
Augustyniak says breezes will begin to mix the atmosphere, and lower air pollution concentrations after 10 a.m Sunday.
To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.