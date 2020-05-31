



For the third straight day, Minneapolis entered a mandatory curfew at 8 p.m., but at least two clumps of peaceful protesters remained in the vicinity of U.S. Bank Stadium long after the curfew went into effect.

9: p.m.

9:08 p.m.

WCCO’s Mike Max reports that the dozens of protesters arrested next to Bobby & Steve’s gas station have been placed into separate buses: One for females, one for males. Max says the protesters have been peaceful.

9:01 p.m.

WCCO’s David Schuman says that his group, which had re-congregated near the viking ship outside of U.S. Bank Stadium, moved toward Minneapolis City Hall and then started to disperse from there.

8:45 p.m.

WCCO’s Mike Max reports that a group at Bobby & Steve’s gas station has been corralled mainly into a parking lot as of 8:45 p.m.

Many, if not all, of the protesters were among those on the Interstate 35W Bridge when a semi-truck drove into a crowd of thousands.

8 p.m.

For a third straight day Minneapolis and St. Paul entered a mandatory curfew at 8 p.m., along with many other suburbs throughout the Twin Cities.

“During the curfew, no one is allowed to travel on Minneapolis and Saint Paul streets or public places, except for first responders, members of the media, people going back and forth to work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger, and people experiencing homelessness. Curfews are not limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul. Mayors and local governments across the state can issue their own curfews,” the governor’s office said.

The curfew was defied by rioters Friday night, who caused destruction and fires to downtown stores and businesses following the death of George Floyd. The second night, with the Minnesota National Guard fully mobilized, saw less overt destruction and unrest.

7:10 p.m.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a tanker truck driver is in custody after speeding through marchers protesting the death of George Floyd on the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis Sunday.

DPS Commissioner John Harrington says it appears that no protesters on the southbound lanes of the interstate were seriously hurt. He estimates that 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the bridge at the time the truck sped through. Harrington says the truck was already on the interstate before the incident, even though it had closed about 40 minutes earlier at 5 p.m. and barriers were in place specifically for the marchers.