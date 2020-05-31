MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who is now charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, has been moved to the Hennepin County Jail.
Chauvin had previously been held at the Ramsey County Jail, after being taken into custody in Minnesota.
Chauvin was seen in a now viral Facebook video holding his knee down on Floyd’s neck for minutes on end as Floyd pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” The criminal complaint against him claims he held him down on the neck for more than 8 minutes.
At approximately 2:42 pm Sunday, Chauvin was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after being transferred.
State prosecutors charged Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines recommend 12 1/2 years for a conviction on the murder count and four years on the manslaughter charge.
Judges have some discretion. The guidelines allow a range of nearly 11 years to 15 years for third-degree murder and less than 3 1/2 years to nearly five years for manslaughter, but the system is designed to result in close to the recommended sentence most of the time.
