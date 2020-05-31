MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — George Floyd’s family disputes autopsy findings about how he likely died.
The medical examiner says there is no physical findings of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. The medical examiner says Floyd likely died from a compilation of police restraint, underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system.
An official autopsy report has not yet been released.
RELATED: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin In Custody, Charged With Murder In George Floyd’s Death
George Floyd’s family is doing their own autopsy. The family’s attorney says its findings will be released tomorrow.
A statement from the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, says he and the family “reject the notion from the Minneapolis Medical Examiner that the knee from the police officer on George’s neck for almost nine minutes was not the proximate cause of his death.”
You must log in to post a comment.