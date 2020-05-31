Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will once again close highways around the Twin Cities Sunday evening going into Monday morning, and this time they’ve made a few changes about what roads will be closed.
According to MnDOT, the following roads will be closed starting a 8 p.m. Sunday, and won’t reopen until 6 a.m. Monday.
- I-35W: northbound and southbound, between Hwy 280 and Hwy 62.
- I-94: eastbound and westbound, between I-694 and Hwy 280.
- I-394: eastbound, between Hwy 100 and I-94.
- Hwy 55: northbound and southbound, between Hwy 62 and I-94.
The MnDOT closures do not appear to include St. Paul overnight.
In addition, Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as several surrounding cities and counties, implemented overnight curfews prohibiting travel on city streets and in public places.
