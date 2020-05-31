



Gov. Tim Walz received a phone call on Sunday from famous rapper and record executive Jay-Z, regarding justice for George Floyd’s death that sparked protests, rioting and outcry across the city and nation this week.

Walz revealed some of their conversation, noting that Jay-Z said, “Justice needs to be served here. Justice needs to be served.”

“It was so incredibly human. It wasn’t Jay-Z international celebrity, it was a dad and quite honestly a black man with visceral pain that he knew,” Walz said.

Walz has asked Minnesotans to connect with their neighbors today to find peace. He wants to show the world how Minnesota responds to crisis.

Four days after George Floyd’s fatal arrest, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced he had been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Walz now says he’d like to see the other three officers charged in George Floyd’s case.

Walz and other leaders are characterizing what happened to George Floyd as “murder” by police. He says he needs to call things as they are, but worries about damaging the legal case.

