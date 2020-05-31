Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis police department, officials responded around 4:10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire on the 1300 block of 2nd Street South. After the fire was extinguished by the fire department, officers located the body of an adult man a short distance from the burned car.
Authorities say officers observed signs of obvious trauma and determined that the individual was deceased.
Investigators canvassed the area early Sunday morning. The identity of the individual, along with the cause of death, will be released by the Hennepin Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
