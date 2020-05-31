MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sandford Middle School is holding a food drive Sunday.
For more information see below:
FRIENDS, MINNEAPOLIS NEEDS YOUR HELP: There are 168 kids from Sanford Middle School living in the 3-block radius of the 3rd precinct. Many have younger siblings. Public transit is closed and their walkable stores have been destroyed. School Nutrition Services are also closed and many of these families need food and basics. We’ve also learned that some have tested positive for COVID19. Here’s how you can help, and please share this:
- SUNDAY May 31 from 10am-noon: Drop off of food kits (see below) in brown grocery bags to the Sanford parking lot, 3524 42nd Ave S, MPLS. (curbside, you don’t even have to get out).
As far as we know, these grocery stores are still operating; pls check hours, and remember the curfew at 8pm: Longfellow Market, E. Lake Street MPLS; Lunds, Ford Pkwy St. Paul; Whole Foods, Snelling Ave St. Paul; Cub Foods, Hiawatha and 46th Street, MPLS.
WE NEED: 85 food kits! A good list follows; please make sure each kit fits in one brown grocery bag:
– 1 loaf of bread
– 1 package tortillas
– 1 bag rice
– 2 cans beans
– 2 cans soup
– 1 small bag apples
– 1 bag baby carrots
– 1 box cereal
(Note: non-refrigerated items in case power is still out and/or it takes an extra day to deliver)
WE ALSO NEED: Small jugs laundry soap and diapers. Just pick a diaper size, we’ll figure it out.
NEXT: Sanford student families can pick up food kits from noon – 4pm on Sunday. We will deliver to the many families without transportation. We need a few more volunteer delivery people.
Still a few details to work out. Please stay tuned, please drop off a food kit (or 2 or 3), and please share.
ANY EXTRA will go to the food shelf.
