MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four north Minneapolis businesses have been destroyed in an overnight fire that authorities believe may have been intentionally started.
In the early hours of Monday morning, firefighters battled the fire near 44th and Penn avenues north, with the wind conditions fueling the fire.
Minneapolis Fire’s Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen told us this fire does appear to have been deliberately started.
“Part of a neighborhood group has been kind of patrolling some of the businesses here and they were actually the ones that had said they had seen a vehicle drive around the back of the building,” Mullen said.
The neighborhood group reported that they witnessed someone from that truck throw something up on the roof and then saw smoke coming from the roof, according to Mullen.
Mullen says that because people were checking on businesses, firefighters were able to save other businesses that likely would have been destroyed by fire.
No one was hurt, but Mullen says firefighters are exhausted — both physically and mentally — after having fought many fires over the past several days during unrest spurred by George Floyd’s death.
