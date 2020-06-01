MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 25,208, up 361 from Sunday. Ten more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,050.
Currently, 549 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 253 in intensive care beds. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, as beds are increasingly being taken up by COVID-19 patients and those undergoing elective surgeries.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Since the start of the outbreak in March, 255,592 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. Well over half — 19,441— have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Only 6,073 people were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday — a drop likely due to the temporarily closure of the MDH Public Health Lab as a result of unrest in St. Paul and surrounding areas following the death of George Floyd.
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.