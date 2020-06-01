Comments (3)
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday brought another loosening of restrictions to businesses in Minnesota that were shuttered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, salons can reopen with reduced capacity and restaurants can serve customers dining outdoors.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:59 a.m.: Electricity, internet and phone bills are going up for the millions of Americans who are continuing to work from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.