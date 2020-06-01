MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday to extend the curfew in the Twin Cities.
At a morning press conference, the governor said the curfew will be extended two days (Monday and Tuesday) for Minneapolis and St. Paul, but the nightly duration will be shortened, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Those out past the curfew, unless they are emergency workers, journalists or fleeing a dangerous situation, will be subject to arrest.
The curfew order was first implemented Friday in response to nights of rioting in the Twin Cities, with dozens of stores ransacked and buildings burned, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The curfew, combined with the deployment of thousands of Minnesota National Guard troops on Saturday and Sunday, worked to curb the nighttime violence significantly. Major Gen. Jon Jensen said Monday that some of the citizen soldiers will be returning to their homes, although they could be re-mobilized if riots reignite.
“It’s been a very tough week,” the governor told reporters Monday. Still, Walz expressed hope that the peaceful protests these last few days will lead to systematic change in regards to racial inequalities and policing in Minnesota.
“It’s a moment of inflection, it’s a moment of real change,” Walz said. “It’s a moment where people demanding this are not going to take a commission or a report, they’re going to want fundamental change.”
It should be noted that although the National Guard broke up large groups of protesters over the weekend with tear gas and rubber bullets, they largely let alone the small groups working to protect neighborhood businesses. Also left in peace was the memorial site erected at the south Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was arrested.
A week ago, Floyd died after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was recorded pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Floyd was lying prone, handcuffed and pleading for help, saying he couldn’t breathe.
Chauvin is facing charges of manslaughter and third-degree murder.
- More Than 480 Arrested Over The Weekend Amid Minnesota’s Aggressive Response To Protests, Unrest
- Tanker Truck Drives Into Minneapolis George Floyd Protesters On I-35W Bridge; Driver In Custody
- 4 North Mpls. Businesses Destroyed By Fire Overnight; Arson Suspected
- Peaceful Protest Groups In Mpls. And St. Paul Arrested; 2nd Peaceful Mpls. Group Gathers At Site Of George Floyd’s Death Post-Curfew
- Religious Community Comes Together For Much-Needed Worship After Week Of Violence
- Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Moved To Second Detention Facility In Same Day Due To COVID-19 Concerns
- Attorney General Keith Ellison To Lead Prosecution Of George Floyd’s Death
- George Floyd’s Family Intends To Have An Independent Autopsy Performed
You must log in to post a comment.