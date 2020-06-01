MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy will be announced Monday afternoon.
According to a statement, attorney Ben Crump is scheduled to hold a press conference in Minneapolis on the autopsy findings at 2 p.m.
Floyd died on Memorial Day following an encounter with Minneapolis police. Cellphone video of his arrest showed Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers he couldn’t breathe.
RELATED: Former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder In George Floyd’s Death
In the days after the incident, Chauvin was fired from the police department and charged with murder and manslaughter. The other three officers involved in Floyd’s death have not been charged, although Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said last week that more charges are expected.
Per the criminal complaint against Chauvin, Floyd did not die of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Floyd’s death was the result of being “restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system.”
Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country, prompting a nationwide discussion about race and policing in America.
