MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit announced Monday that all bus, light rail and Northstar services will remain suspended through at least June 2.
Service has been suspended out of concern for the safety of customers and employees, and will resume when it’s safe to do so. While service is suspended, Metro Transit will be inspecting facilities and equipment and making necessary repairs.
For all essential workers who rely on transit for transportation to and from work, Metro Mobility and Transit Link are opening their service for these trips until Metro Transit resumes service.
An update will be provided no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.
For more information, visit Metro Transit’s website.
